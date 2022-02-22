Steelers plan to bring Dwayne Haskins back, unsure if he can evolve into a starter

Getty Images

Three years ago, Dwayne Haskins was a first-round draft pick anointed the future franchise quarterback in Washington. Now the question is whether he has any future at all in Pittsburgh.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert indicated Monday that Haskins does have some future, saying Haskins will be in the mix along with Mason Rudolph.

“Dwayne will be a restricted free agent, and I’m sure we’ll decide to tender him at some point. So we have Dwayne and we have Mason,” Colbert said.

But can Haskins actually compete to start? Colbert wasn’t ready to say more than “maybe” to that.

“Dwayne Haskins came in to get some nice things done throughout the season as a scout team quarterback, he played some in the preseason, and we’re excited to see what Dwayne can provide either from a competition [standpoint] or maybe he evolves into a starter,” said Colbert. “None of us know at this point. I think it’ll be a great training camp for those two and for whichever player we’re able to add to the mix.”

Haskins was dumped by Washington after less than two years, and he never got on the field for the Steelers in 2021. At this point it seems like a long shot that he’ll ever be a starter in the NFL, but at just 24 years old, the Steelers aren’t giving up on him just yet.