The final photo posted by Aaron Rodgers sends a clear message, whatever it may be

Posted by Mike Florio on February 22, 2022, 7:17 AM EST
Aaron Rodgers is widely regarded as smart. Very smart. As a result, nothing he does should be shrugged off as accidental or coincidental.

He’s smart enough to craft a deliberately vague social-media post at a time when he has said, plainly and clearly, that he’s contemplating his football future. He’s also smart enough to attach to the message photos that send their own message.

Nine photos accompany that message. Rodgers appears in eight of them. He’s not in the last photo. Instead, the image shows receivers Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, with an empty space between them. That’s the spot where Rodgers stands during the national anthem (as the photo attached to this post illustrates). The last Rodgers photo comes from the game at Kansas City, the one that Rodgers missed after testing positive for COVID-19 — and after he faced withering criticism for lying to the media (and in turn the public) about being vaccinated (“yeah, I’ve been immunized”).

Aaron Rodgers specifically picked the pictures. He specifically picked that picture that would be the last one. And he specifically intended it to imply his absence from the Packers.

Which means either he’s leaving the Packers, or he’s trolling everyone.

Whatever he’s up to, don’t buy it if/when he acts confused or whatever by the manner in which people interpret the final photo. He’s more than smart enough to know what he was doing. Soon enough, we’ll know precisely what he’ll be doing.

For now, mission accomplished. He wanted to create a stir with his post (even if he eventually denies that), and he did.

  2. I don’t even view him as particularly smart with a lot of this stuff (even though sure, he’s smart). With all this stuff I just view him as supremely needy.

  4. One other possibility: he’s retiring. He said before he returned he was 50-50 about retiring before this last season.

    Maybe 17 years of NFL physicality is enough.

  5. I do believe Aaron has proven with his “supposed “critical thinking about medical issues by asking Joe Rogan” that he is not as smart as he tells us he is. If you have to tell people you are intelligent usually you are not very.

  8. To me his messaging is crying out “finality”.

    What finality that is exactly is hard to figure. It seems his days in Green Bay are definitely over based on that messaging.

    Looking at it, in totality, (his pictures and words) and dropping the name from it, it almost has a “suicide note” quality to it.

    If Rodgers does bolt, you have to wonder what that would mean for recently re-hired Tom Clements.

  14. I love this guy because he knows exactly what he is doing and that is toying with the media.. some will say he does this for attention but this guy just loves to mess with people and especially the media.
    He is probably laughing out of his chair with the articles being written and rumors being spread.
    Rogers is playing football next season as long as he feels like the team he plays on can compete for a SB. If not he has no desire to play. So GB front office today starts the franchise tags and the 8th the FA. If you want Rogers it would be wise to get that salary cap in order and ask him who he wants on the team. Hahaha

  15. There are a lot of highly intelligent people out there. I don’t think Aaron is a MENSA candidate, but he knows how to play games with people.

  16. There’s no way to justify calling him smart. He may possess intelligence and he may even be educated, but he’s not smart. And these manipulative social media posts are no smarter than a devious 14 year old’s attempts to be cool. They seem about the same to me.

  17. It’s clear he is either leaving the Packers or retiring. From a lot of the phrasing, it sounds much more like retirement.

  20. monkeylooker says:
    February 22, 2022 at 7:32 am
    I do believe Aaron has proven with his “supposed “critical thinking about medical issues by asking Joe Rogan” that he is not as smart as he tells us he is. If you have to tell people you are intelligent usually you are not very.

    And yet he and Joe Rogan are just fine, both of them had mild symptoms, neither of them were hospitalized or died from covid. Maybe Rogans Dr. that prescribed his medications is just a little bit smarter than you.

  21. Seems like he’s got the mental maturity of a teenager . From the thirst for attention to the overreaction to criticism , real or imagined , always blaming others rather then taking responsibility for his mistakes and thinking he’s so smart he doesn’t need to listen to good advice .

  23. He said “immunized”, not vaccinated. Which is an intelligent way of saying he is “immune” to C19. Likely from natural immunity (which was disregarded at the time.. I guess the “science” has changed) but he also could be referring to one of several effective preventative regimes.

