Tytus Howard’s versatility gives Texans options in their offensive line

Getty Images

The Texans gave up too much for left tackle Laremy Tunsil in 2019. Even when he was healthy, Tunsil wasn’t worth Julién Davenport, Johnson Bademosi, first-round selections in 2020 and 2021, and a second-round choice in 2021 in exchange for Tunsil, Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick. (The Dolphins turned the picks into Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, Solomon Kindley and Noah Igbinoghene.)

Tunsil has missed 15 games in three seasons, including 11 with a thumb injury last season.

The Texans could trade Tunsil this offseason as they continue their rebuild. That would open up the starting left tackle spot and could affect where Tytus Howard ends up.

Howard started 22 games at right tackle his first two seasons. He started the first 10 games of 2021 at left guard but moved to left tackle Nov. 28 against the Jets once guard Lane Taylor recovered from offseason knee surgery.

“You watch him (last) year, and I thought he did a nice job at guard,” new Texans offensive line coach George Warhop said Tuesday, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. “I mean, so to have that flexibility going into the season, to manage to get the five best on the field, I think that’s good for us.”

Warhop said he previously thought Howard “was only a tackle” until seeing Houston use him at guard. Now, they have options with Howard depending on how the offseason shakes out.