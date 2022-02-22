USFL draft: Michigan Panthers make Shea Patterson first overall choice

Getty Images

The Michigan Panthers made former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson the No. 1 choice in the 2022 USFL draft.

All eight teams drafted quarterbacks in the first round Tuesday night.

Patterson played two seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to UM for the 2018 season. He went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft and signed with the Chiefs as a rookie free agent but didn’t make the team.

Patterson had stints with two teams in the Canadian Football League.

The Tampa Bay Bandits selected former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu with the second choice.

Round 1 (QB)

1. Michigan Panthers — Shea Patterson, Michigan

2. Tampa Bay Bandits — Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss

3. Philadelphia Stars — Bryan Scott, Occidental College

4. New Jersey Generals — Ben Holmes, Tarleton State

5. Houston Gamblers — Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

6. Birmingham Stallions — Alex McGough, Florida International

7. Pittsburgh Maulers — Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

8. New Orleans Breakers — Kyle Sloter, Northern Colorado

Round 2 (edge/DE)

1. New Orleans Breakers — Davin Bellamy, Georgia

2. Pittsburgh Maulers — Carlo Kemp, Michigan

3. Birmingham Stallions — Aaron Adeoye, SE Missouri State

4. Houston Gamblers — Chris Odom, Arkansas State

5. New Jersey Generals — Bryson Young, Oregon

6. Philadelphia Stars — Freedom Akinmoladun, Nebraska

7. Tampa Bay Bandits — Mekhi Brown, Alabama

8. Michigan Panthers — Adewale Adeoye, Utah State

The USFL, which first played in the spring from 1983-85, returns April 16. All games will take place in Birmingham.