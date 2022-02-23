Aaron Rodgers: The game is better when Tom Clements is coaching

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t reveal much about his ultimate decision on his future during his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

But Rodgers may have hinted that one of Green Bay’s recent moves is, in fact, a positive for the franchise.

The Packers recently lured Tom Clements out of retirement to be the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2022. Clements previously was Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach from 2006-2011 before becoming offensive coordinator from 2012-2014. He was then the club’s assistant head coach from 2015-2016.

While Rodgers said, “There’s still a lot to decide” and that he wants to have more conversations with close friends and teammates, he then spoke glowingly about Clements.

“Obviously, you know, Tom Clements got hired to be the quarterbacks coach of the Packers,” he told McAfee. “Tom and I go way back. I love Tom. I mean, Tom — I owe him so much credit for my development. So I’m happy to see him back in the game. The game is better when Tom Clements is coaching because he’s one of those special, special coaches.

“Doesn’t get all the credit he deserves — he’s kind of just been one of those lifer guys in the business. But, [he’s a] fantastic teacher of the game and great for young players as well. When I was a young player, the offseason was obviously different back then. But man, he was instrumental in my development for sure.”

So Rodgers doesn’t appear to have any negative feelings toward the move to bring back Clements after the departure of former QBs coach Luke Getsy, who is now the Bears’ offensive coordinator.

But Rodgers did mention how good Clements can be for young QBs. And if it so happens that Rodgers decides he no longer wants to play for the Packers, then apparently 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love would be in good hands.