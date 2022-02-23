Bills, Siran Neal agree to three-year deal

Getty Images

Cornerback Siran Neal has become a core member of the Bills special teams since joining the team as a 2018 fifth-round pick and he’s set to stay in Buffalo for years to come.

NFL Media reports that Neal has agreed to a new three-year deal with the team. Neal was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March and his new pact has a maximum value of $10.9 million.

Neal has missed one game during his four seasons in the NFL and he’s played 1,056 special teams snaps while also serving as a reserve on defense for the AFC East champs.

Neal has 83 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his 64 regular season appearances. He also caught one pass for 13 yards during the 2020 season and has seven tackles and a sack in six postseason appearances.