Brian Gutekunst “very doubtful” he’ll take any trade calls on Jordan Love

Getty Images

The Packers may have quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for the 2022 season and that would set 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love up for a third straight season on the bench in Green Bay.

During a Wednesday press conference, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst was asked if he thought that prospect will lead to other teams calling about a trade for Love. He said that calls for such deals generally don’t happen right now and that he doesn’t anticipate spending time on the phone discussing a deal that would send Love elsewhere.

“I would be very doubtful that I’d take very many of those calls,” Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst was also asked about Love’s development over the last two years. Love started one game when Rodgers was out with COVID-19 and went 19-of-34 for 190 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs. He also appeared in five games as a reserve.

“Obviously, I’m sure there are some things he would have liked to go different in the games that he played, but I thought there were some really positive signs throughout the year, especially in the spring,” Gutekunst said.

Rodgers’ call about the 2022 season will determine how much on-field experience Love gets in his third year as a professional.