Brian Gutekunst: We’d like a long-term deal with Davante Adams, but it’s possible he could leave

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t guaranteeing that receiver Davante Adams will remain in Green Bay in 2022.

Gutekunst said today that he wants to reach a long-term contract extension with Adams, and that the team would prefer that over using the franchise tag on Adams.

And Gutekunst called Adams walking away in free agency a possibility.

If the Packers absolutely, positively do not want Adams to leave, they can keep him with the franchise tag. That Gutekunst isn’t ruling out that possibility suggests that there is a chance the Packers will neither put the franchise tag on Adams nor sign him to a long-term deal.

But that possibility seems rather remote. Far more likely, the Packers try to get something worked out with their All-Pro receiver, and if nothing gets worked out, they use the franchise tag to prevent him from hitting free agency.