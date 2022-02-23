Commanders have “tremendous amount of interest” in extending Terry McLaurin, Daron Payne

Getty Images

The main focus of the offseason in Washington is finding an upgrade at quarterback and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera thinks the makeup of the roster makes the team a good spot for a quarterback to land in the coming months.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive lineman Daron Payne are two of the reasons why Rivera feels that way and keeping them both in the fold is also on the team’s radar for the near future. Rivera said he expects the team to have conversations about extensions for both players at the Scouting Combine next week and he made it clear that the team hopes to get those discussions over the finish line.

“We have a tremendous amount of interest in making sure these guys are with us going forward,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

McLaurin was a third-round pick in 2019, so he’s eligible for an extension for the first time and his 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns make him a crucial piece of the team’s offense. Payne has started 58 games since joining the team as a 2018 first-round pick and will play out his fifth-year option if no new deal is struck before next season.