D.C. residents strongly oppose taxpayer funds for new Commanders stadium

Getty Images

The Washington Commanders want a new stadium. They may have a hard time putting it in Washington, unless the team is willing to pay for it.

The same Washington Post poll regarding local reaction to the team’s new name also asked the same 904 local residents whether they favor or opposing using public funds for a new stadium in the city.

Of those who responded, 67 percent — more than two thirds — oppose the use of public funds. Only 30 percent favor the idea, with a mere two percent having no opinion.

“We are not — and I would not suggest — that we finance a stadium,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier this month, via the Post. Instead, she has expressed a willingness to making the land available and ready, but that the team would have to fund and build the stadium.

The unique geography of the area makes Virginia and Maryland potential candidates for a new venue. As it often does, money (specifically, the availability of free money) will influence the decision, greatly. In D.C., it looks like there definitely won’t be any.