D.C. residents strongly oppose taxpayer funds for new Commanders stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on February 23, 2022, 1:12 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team
Getty Images

The Washington Commanders want a new stadium. They may have a hard time putting it in Washington, unless the team is willing to pay for it.

The same Washington Post poll regarding local reaction to the team’s new name also asked the same 904 local residents whether they favor or opposing using public funds for a new stadium in the city.

Of those who responded, 67 percent — more than two thirds — oppose the use of public funds. Only 30 percent favor the idea, with a mere two percent having no opinion.

“We are not — and I would not suggest — that we finance a stadium,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier this month, via the Post. Instead, she has expressed a willingness to making the land available and ready, but that the team would have to fund and build the stadium.

The unique geography of the area makes Virginia and Maryland potential candidates for a new venue. As it often does, money (specifically, the availability of free money) will influence the decision, greatly. In D.C., it looks like there definitely won’t be any.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “D.C. residents strongly oppose taxpayer funds for new Commanders stadium

  2. About the only way this team gets public funding is if Joe Gibbs buys the team, nobody is going to give any money to Danny.

  3. I’m against much public money for stadiums, but DC has quietly become one of the worst fan bases in the league and they’ll never get it done there. Time to face the fact that the Redskins are gone and are now part of NFL history. Move to Virginia or wherever, drop the terrible ‘Commanders’ name and pick a new one.

  5. If i were Dan i would pick up and move if the locality doesnt want the huge tax boom and improvements that a new stadium would bring to the area.

  6. The owner of the team jut bought a 48 Million Dollar Home on the Potomac. Maybe they can play in his backyard.

  7. We’re still getting used to paying 5 cents per plastic bag here in Virginia and would prefer not to also have to finance a stadium for the hobby of a billionaire.

  8. Laughable to me these owners want public money to build their stadiums…. it’s so 20th Century. You want a new stadium? Do what our owner did and go build one.

  9. How on earth is this even a thing? The owner is a billionaire correct and he’s asking for funds from the taxpayers ?? Be strong Washington zero money

  10. All citizens everywhere should be against public funding for stadiums anywhere for any team. Need Billion(s) liquid to own a team, and it’s pretty much a guaranteed growth and income investment. Figure out all of the operating costs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.