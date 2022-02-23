Ike Hilliard named Auburn receivers coach

Getty Images

Former Steelers receivers coach Ike Hilliard has landed a new job in the SEC.

Ike Hilliard has been named Auburn’s wide receivers coach, the program announced on Wednesday.

Hilliard, who played his college ball at Florida, has spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. But Pittsburgh moved on from Hilliard this offseason, choosing to hire Frisman Jackson to coach the position. Jackson had been with the Panthers in the same role from 2020-2021.

Before his Steelers tenure, Hilliard was Washington’s receivers coach in 2012 and 2014-2019. He also had a stint with the Bills in 2013 and was an assistant receivers coach with the Dolphins in 2011.

A Giants first-round pick in 1997, Hilliard played 12 seasons for New York and Tampa Bay. He accumulated 546 receptions for 6,397 yards with 35 touchdowns in his career.