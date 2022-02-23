Mac Jones: It’s good to step away and evaluate how you can improve

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a successful first season, helping the Patriots earn a wild card berth.

But there will be a significant change for Jones in Year Two after former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ departure to become the Raiders’ head coach.

Between winning the CFP National Championship last January and starting all 17 games for New England, Jones has played more football than most outgoing rookies over the last two seasons. And that’s part of why the young quarterback seems to view this early part of the offseason as a key asset.

“I think that’s the fun part about everything the offseason, is you get a second to just catch you breath and figure everything out,” Jones said in an interview with the team’s website. “And this has been the longest year — it’s been almost two years of football. And I love football and I’d love to keep going as best I can. But it’s always good to step away and evaluate what you can get better at, too.”

Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a rookie. He also had 129 yards rushing and was named to the Pro Bowl.