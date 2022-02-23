Odell Beckham Jr. says he had successful surgery

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has had a busy week.

Beckham posted pictures of himself with his newborn child and girlfriend as a way of announcing the child’s birth on February 17. There was some concern that the baby might arrive during Super Bowl LVI, but it turned out to be fellow Rams wideout Van Jefferson who had the arrival of a child coincide with the big game.

The younger Beckham didn’t arrive on Super Bowl Sunday, but the old man still had an eventful day. He caught the Rams’ first touchdown and later left the game after suffering a non-contact knee injury. Word was that Beckham tore his ACL and his Instagram post also included word that he had surgery on his knee on February 22.

Beckham said the surgery was a success, so he’ll now move on to rehabbing that while settling into fatherhood and moving toward unrestricted free agency if he doesn’t re-sign with the Rams ahead of the start of the new league year.