Packers counting on Rich Bisaccia to fix special teams

Getty Images

The Packers ignored their special teams problem until it was too late for the 2021 season. They began fixing it with the hiring of Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia, who finished last season as the Raiders’ interim head coach, goes way back with General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Bisaccia and Gutekunst’s father, John, coached together at South Carolina.

“We’re definitely going to have to do some different things to become better in that area, because it’s certainly something that’s kind of dragged on here longer than we wanted to,” Gutekunst said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “We did some different things before this season to strengthen that area and during the season, and ultimately it didn’t work out. We’re going to have to continue at it. We’re excited for Rich and what he might be able to do.”

Bisaccia replaces Maurice Drayton, with whom the team parted ways after the Packers had a field goal blocked, a kickoff returned to midfield and a punt blocked for a touchdown in the playoff loss to the 49ers. The Packers finished the season ranked last in the NFL in long-time NFL writer Rick Gosselin’s respected special teams rankings list.

Bisaccia is expected to make many changes to the unit, but longtime kicker Mason Crosby could remain in the plans. Crosby made only 73.5 percent of his field goals last season but had a new holder (Corey Bojorquez) and a new long snapper (﻿Steven Wirtel﻿).

JJ Molson﻿ and ﻿Dominik Eberle﻿ are the other kickers on the roster.

“For where our football team is, having a championship kind of kicker, a guy who can compete at that level, is important,” Gutekunst said. “There will always be competition and everybody’s got to hold their own, but yeah, Mason, some of Mason’s (troubles), the things that happened with our special-teams unit, again, we’ve got to make kicks, but at the same time, there were a lot of moving parts there.”