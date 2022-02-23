Paxton Lynch lands with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL

Getty Images

Paxton Lynch is down (from Canada), but not out (of football).

The 2016 first-round quarterback has been drafted by the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. He was the final pick of round 12.

Under the USFL’s unique player-distribution process, quarterbacks were drafted in round one and round 12. Each of the eight teams took quarterbacks in those rounds. Lynch was the last of the 16 quarterbacks taken.

And it’s not simply a matter of securing dibs on a guy who may or may not play in the USFL. The draft pool consists of players who have already signed contracts with the USFL.

Lynch recently was released by the CFL’s Saskatchewan RoughRiders. He joins a Panthers depth chart that includes Shea Patterson, who was the first overall pick in the USFL draft.