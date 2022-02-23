Ravens announce hiring of Zach Orr, George Godsey, three other coaches

Getty Images

Former Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is back for a second stint on the team’s coaching staff.

The team announced that Orr has been hired as their inside linebackers coach. Word of Orr’s return to the team was first reported earlier this month.

Orr’s career came to a premature end due to a congenital neck/spine condition and he worked for the Ravens from 2017-2020 before spending last season with the Jaguars.

The Ravens also confirmed that former Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey is their new tight ends coach. Godsey also coached the tight ends in Miami for the last three years.

Outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard, assistant offensive line coach Mike Devlin, and defensive quality control coach Ryan Osborn have also been added to the staff. Leonard was also with the Dolphins the last three years, Devlin was the offensive line coach in Houston, and Osborn worked under Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as a defensive analyst at the University of Michigan.