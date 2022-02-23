Report: Rams extend contract for defensive line coach Eric Henderson

Getty Images

Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson was in a contract year, but he’s not going anywhere.

The Rams have made sure Henderson won’t leave, signing him to an extension, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports.

Henderson is widely regarded as one of the top coaches at his position in the NFL.

Henderson will make a hire for an assistant defensive line coach with Marcus Dixon headed to Denver.

Henderson was the Chargers’ assistant defensive line coach in 2017-18 before joining the Rams in 2019 as their defensive line coach. He added run game coordinator responsibilities last season.

His return will help in the Rams’ attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.