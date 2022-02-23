Report: Ryan Nielsen signs two-year contract to be Saints’ co-coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

A report earlier this week indicated the Saints were promoting defensive assistants Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard, possibly to co-coordinators. Now, Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com reports that Nielsen has signed a new, two-year deal to become co-defensive coordinator.

He will share those duties with Richard, making the Saints the only team in the NFL with co-coordinators. Nielsen and Richard were college teammates at USC.

New head coach Dennis Allen, earned a promotion to head coach from defensive coordinator after Sean Payton stepped away, could retain play-calling duties.

Nielsen has served as the Saints’ defensive line coach the past five seasons and added assistant head coach duties to his title before last season.

He worked in the college ranks for 14 seasons before joining the Saints.

The Saints interviewed Lions defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and Chargers linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite to replace Allen as defensive coordinator.