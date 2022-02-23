Ron Rivera: Commanders have a lot to offer for a franchise quarterback

Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told PFT Live before the Super Bowl that his team wants to get in on it if a franchise quarterback becomes available. And Rivera says the Commanders could offer a lot.

Rivera said on Tuesday that Washington should be an attractive destination for a quarterback.

“We’d like to believe we would be a viable option for a lot of [quarterbacks],” Rivera told Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “We understand what the capital will take to bring a type [of] player like that here. We believe we have a lot to offer.”

Quarterbacks who could be available in a blockbuster trade include Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Derek Carr. Washington is in good salary cap shape and could pay those quarterbacks what they want, and Rivera’s comments suggest that Washington would be willing to deal multiple first-round draft picks for the right quarterback.

At the moment, Washington’s top quarterback would be Taylor Heinicke. Rivera likely believes he needs a significant upgrade if he wants to improve on the seven wins he’s had in each of his first two seasons.