Ron Rivera: Commanders have a lot to offer for a franchise quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 23, 2022, 10:30 AM EST
John Madden Memorial
Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told PFT Live before the Super Bowl that his team wants to get in on it if a franchise quarterback becomes available. And Rivera says the Commanders could offer a lot.

Rivera said on Tuesday that Washington should be an attractive destination for a quarterback.

“We’d like to believe we would be a viable option for a lot of [quarterbacks],” Rivera told Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “We understand what the capital will take to bring a type [of] player like that here. We believe we have a lot to offer.”

Quarterbacks who could be available in a blockbuster trade include Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Derek Carr. Washington is in good salary cap shape and could pay those quarterbacks what they want, and Rivera’s comments suggest that Washington would be willing to deal multiple first-round draft picks for the right quarterback.

At the moment, Washington’s top quarterback would be Taylor Heinicke. Rivera likely believes he needs a significant upgrade if he wants to improve on the seven wins he’s had in each of his first two seasons.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Ron Rivera: Commanders have a lot to offer for a franchise quarterback

  2. A Commander will never be anything to me but a cheap cigar.

    “Have a Commander. Welcome aboard!”

  3. Terrible owner. Terrible new name. Terrible stadium. Ron seems like an OK guy but leaves a ton to be desired. There’s talent, but the failure of the D to live up to expectations last year leaves me wondering what this team really is all about.

    Long story short, no wonder Rivera essentially needs to publicly beg someone with actual clout to come to this toxic organization. Snyder deserves this.

  4. “Viable Option”- that sounds as appetizing as when I was called that on my dating profile (Spoiler Alert: It wasn’t a complement)

  5. Ron Ron Ron quit drinking the kool aid, you’ve got one of the most mismanaged sport franchises the world has ever seen and you think it’s nirvana!

  7. You can have Cousins back in exchange for a 7th, signed all Vikings fan’s who don’t fall for Cousins hollow stats.

  8. I think Kirk Cousins would be a better choice. He is a very good QB and they could get him at a price that won’t destroy their future. All of the QBs listed above would require multiple premium picks to obtain leaving Washington with no picks to improve the team around them. Cousins could be had for their #1 pick this year and 3rd or 4th round pick.

  10. Riverboat Ron Rivera sounds ready to go all in on a franchise QB. If only he can keep that egotistical creep Snyder out of it. Good Luck on that.

  11. Ron Rivera squeezed 7 wins out of that dumpster fire last year. He is an amazing coach. Now, if only they could change literally everything else about that franchise.

  14. The last two Super Bowl champions attained that their titles after acquiring a top notch quarterback in the off season. The Commanders could easily be the third team in a row to accomplish that feat. Think about it, other than a glaring hole at quarterback, the Commanders have dynamite skill position players (McLaurin, Gibson, Logan, and Samuel when healthy), a top shelf offensive line, and a ferocious defense (Young, Sweat Allen, Payne form arguably the best young defensive line the league.) If the Commanders get the right qb, they are headed to the Super Bowl, a la the Bucs and Rams.

  15. When you have to say it… it’s likely not the case.

    Oh and the jokes just write themselves with this team name lol

  16. Why would you trade away draft picks for over 30 QB’s, who with their current teams who have supposedly better talent and couldn’t make to nor win the Super Bowl? I say build through the draft, if the Fitzpatrick, Smith experiment hasn’t shown you anything, someone needs to be fired.

  18. Ron Rivera seems like a really good guy so I’m not going to knock him for trying. However, there is not a lot to offer on the Washington Whateveryoucallems who seemingly can’t get anything right.

  19. why would any top tier quarterback with options ever choose DC?

    their only hope is to hit on a 4th-5th rounder, develop him and then sign him for 16 million ish a year after his first decent season.

    His name was Kirk Cousins… THANKS BRUCE! WINNING OFF THE FIELD

  20. Give Gutey a call, be prepared to offer the kid quarterback #4, McLaurin, and about 3 first round draft picks. Please go ahead Riverboat Ron!

  21. This guy is laughing all the way to the bank. Even he doesent believe the nonsense the management is telling him to say. Ron enjoys coaching, and enjoys being paid, but he knows this organization is a dumpster fire that has no chance to win.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.