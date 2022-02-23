Saints announce coordinator hires as well as Doug Marrone as OL coach

Getty Images

New Saints coach Dennis Allen has made the most important of his hires as the team announced the offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators for 2022. They also made official the hiring of offensive line coach Doug Marrone and receivers coach Kodi Burns.

Pete Carmichael will return for his 17th season on the Saints coaching staff and 14th as offensive coordinator. The departure of Sean Payton means Carmichael will become the full-time play-caller.

Allen is expected to keep those duties on defense.

The Saints promoted Ryan Nielsen to co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach and Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach. The two were college teammates at USC.

Richard was the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2015-17 and did some of the play-calling for the Cowboys as passing game coordinator/secondary coach from 2018-19.

Nielsen has served as the Saints’ defensive line coach the past five seasons and added assistant head coach duties to his title before last season.

Darren Rizzi has added assistant head coach duties to his role as special teams coordinator. He has spent the past three seasons directing the Saints’ special teams.

Ronald Curry will serve as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Marrone returns to the Saints, where he was offensive coordinator in 2006-08. He served as offensive line coach at the University of Alabama in 2021.