Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain hoping to return Dolphins to prominence

USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins fans have had little to cheer in many years, and the past few weeks arguably have been the low point of the franchise. But good news arrived in the hirings of Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain.

Their return to the franchise has offered a reminder of a happier time and hope for better days ahead.

The Dolphins reunited the best cornerback duo in team history on the coaching staff under new coach Mike McDaniel and returning defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

Madison will serve as cornerbacks coach/pass game coordinator, and Surtain a defensive assistant.

“Just a dream come true,” Madison said Wednesday, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “You never thought that something like this would come to fruition.”

Madison played for the Dolphins for nine seasons, making 31 interceptions and four Pro Bowls. Surtain spent seven seasons with the team, making 29 interceptions and three Pro Bowls.

Now, the longtime friends are trying to win together with the Dolphins again.

“It’s going to be fun to get it back to prominence,” Surtain said. “That’s what we’re looking forward to. . . . This organization is starving to get back to prominence, and hopefully we can do that.”