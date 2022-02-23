Titans agree to terms with Justin Lawler

Getty Images

The Titans are adding some depth at linebacker.

Tennessee announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms with Justin Lawler.

A Rams seventh-round pick back in 2018, Lawler has appeared in 19 career games — including three in 2021. He spent the most recent season on the Rams’ practice squad, playing sparingly on special teams. He missed the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury.

As a rookie, Lawler appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Rams, playing 47 percent of Los Angeles’ special teams snaps.