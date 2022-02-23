Wes Welker’s mission is to take Jaylen Waddle to “the next level”

Getty Images

The Dolphins made Jaylen Waddle the second receiver taken in the 2021 draft. Waddle was overshadowed by the season Ja'Marr Chase, whom the Bengals selected just ahead of Waddle at No. 5, but Waddle set a rookie record for receptions.

New coach Mike McDaniel already stated his belief that fantasy players would be wise to select Waddle in 2022.

New Dolphins receivers coach Wes Welker is as high on Waddle as McDaniel.

“That kid is top notch. Ton of talent. Speed. Passion for the game,” Welker said Wednesday, via Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post. “That’s what you want to work with. I’m excited to work with him and hopefully take him to the next level.”

Waddle made 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns last season.

He and Tua Tagovailoa played together at Alabama, which made their NFL connection easier as it did for Chase and Joe Burrow, who starred together at LSU.