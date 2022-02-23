Zac Stacy faces five new charges involving victim of November 2021 attack

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, who was arrested and charged late last year following a violent attack of an ex-girlfriend that was caught on camera, faces new charges arising from a prior incident involving the same victim.

Via TMZ.com, Stacy stands accused of three counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, arising from an incident that occurred on August 16, 2021.

The documents filed last week don’t reflect the details of the alleged misconduct. However, Kristin Evans previously accused Stacy in an application for a restraining order made that same month of assaulting her on multiple occasions in a dispute over rent.

“He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke,” Evans said regarding the August incident. “I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.” She supplied photos of her injuries to TMZ.com.

Stacy, a fifth-round pick of the Rams in 2013 and a three-year NFL veteran, has a hearing in May on felony charges arising from the brutal attack on Evans from November.