Art Rooney II “optimistic” Heinz will retain naming rights to stadium

Getty Images

The Steelers’ home stadium has been known as Heinz Field since it opened in 2001.

While it looked for a while like that was going to change following the 2021 season, now it might not be the case.

Kraft Heinz’s naming rights deal for the venue was set to expire after the 2020 season, but it was extended through 2021. Last January, it seemed like 2021 was to be the last year of the agreement.

But in an interview with WPXI, team owner Art Rooney II said Heinz may be keeping the naming rights after all.

“It’s something that we’re having some conversations with Heinz, obviously, about it. And I think we’ll know the answer to that soon,” Rooney said, via Jenna Harner. “But I’m optimistic about keeping the name as is.”

Heinz paid only $57 million for the original 20-year deal for Heinz Field, with an annual average of $2.85 million. In contrast, SoFi is believed to be paying $400 million for its 20-year deal for the stadium in Los Angeles that just hosted Super Bowl LVI.

The stadium in Pittsburgh is unlikely to command that kind of money for a naming-rights deal. But if Heinz Field is going to keep that name, the company will likely have to pony up significantly more coin this time around.