Bears hire Matt Feinstein as director of football administration

Getty Images

The Bears have hired Matt Feinstein as their director of football administration, the team announced Thursday.

Feinstein worked for the NFL’s management council for seven years. He earned a promotion in January to the NFL’s director of labor operations.

Feinstein previously served as a manager and senior manager for the league’s management council.

Feinstein replaces Joey Laine, who was the Bears’ lead negotiator for seven years under former General Manager Ryan Pace. Ryan Poles replaced Pace as the team’s new General Manager last month.