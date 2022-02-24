Ed Donatell sees Danielle Hunter as both a defensive end and outside linebacker in his defense

Getty Images

When Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was in Denver the last three seasons, the Broncos ran a 3-4 defensive front with outside linebackers like Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and Malik Reed serving as a the team’s pass rushers.

The Vikings ran a different front when Mike Zimmer was their head coach and used defensive ends like Danielle Hunter to spearhead their pass rush. During a press conference on Thursday, Donatell said that both his past and the Vikings’ past will be represented in this year’s defense.

Donatell said that the team will use both 3-4 and 4-3 fronts and that “everything we do will make it hard” on quarterbacks. Donatell said he believes Hunter can play both defensive end and outside linebacker as needed in those multiple looks.

Hunter’s fit in Donatell’s defense isn’t the only question mark for him heading into the offseason. He’s due an $18 million roster bonus early in the new league year and there’s been some chatter that the Vikings could part ways with him rather than pay it. They could also try to work out a new deal that lessens Hunter’s $26.1 million cap hit for the coming year and the chances of that outcome likely rise if the Vikings believe Hunter can play any role that they’ll ask of him in 2022.