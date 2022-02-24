Falcons hire Ryan Pace as senior personnel executive

Getty Images

The Falcons are adding some experience to their front office.

Atlanta announced on Thursday that the club has hired former Bears General Manager Ryan Pace as a senior personnel executive.

Pace joined the Bears in 2015 as the club’s G.M. and was fired along with head coach Matt Nagy on Jan. 10.

The team compiled a 48-65 record in Pace’s seven seasons at the helm with a pair of playoff appearances.

In heading to the Falcons, Pace reunites with Atlanta G.M. Terry Fontenot. Pace and Fontenot worked together for 13 years with the Saints, with Fontenot ascending to director of pro scouting in 2013 when Pace became New Orleans’ director of player personnel.