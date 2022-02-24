Kyle Shurmur joins Bills’ staff; John Butler adds passing game coordinator title

Getty Images

The Bills announced several moves within their coaching staff and additions to it.

John Butler has added passing game coordinator to his title. Butler has spent the past four seasons as Buffalo’s defensive backs coach.

Before joining the Bills, Butler spent four years coaching the Texans secondary.

Bobby Babich will take over as Buffalo’s new linebackers coach. Babich has spent five years with the Bills and most recently coached the safeties.

Babich moves into this new role after his father, Bob Babich, retired from coaching. Bob Babich served as the Bills linebackers coach for five years.

Jim Salgado will fill the vacancy as safeties coach. Salgado joined the Bills as a defensive assistant in 2017 before earning a promotion to nickels coach in 2020.

Buffalo also announced six new coaches to the staff: Former quarterback Kyle Shurmur will serve as their defensive quality control coach, Nick Lacy the new strength and conditioning assistant coach, Marcus West the new assistant defensive line coach, Jaylon Finner the new defensive quality control coach, Cory Harkey the new assistant special teams coach and Austin Gund will take over as the fellowship coach.

Shurmur arrives in Buffalo after spending last season as one of Washington’s backup quarterbacks. The former quarterback entered the NFL with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019.