Mike Mitchell joining Colts coaching staff

Former NFL safety Mike Mitchell is getting into coaching.

Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com reports that Mitchell will be the assistant defensive backs coach on Frank Reich’s staff with the Colts.

It’s a return to Indianapolis for Mitchell. He played his final season with the team in 2018 and had 28 tackles, an interception, and two forced fumbles in eight games for the team.

The Colts hired another former player as a coach this week. Cato June will be the assistant linebackers coach.

Mitchell was a 2009 Raiders second-round pick and played four years for the AFC West team before moving on to the Panthers, Steelers, and Colts. He retired with 514 tackles, 11 interceptions, 7.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries over the course of his career.