OC Frank Smith “super excited” to work with Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

One of new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s top priorities is to get the most out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Aside from McDaniel’s own experience in designing offenses, he’s brought in a veteran quarterbacks coach in Darrell Bevell that should help. And he’s brought in Frank Smith as offensive coordinator.

Smith spent last season as the Chargers’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach. While he won’t call plays — McDaniel is expected to have that duty — he will still have a significant ha din training Tagovailoa within the new scheme.

On Wednesday, Smith said he was “super excited” to work with Tagovailoa.

“Extremely accurate passer,” Smith said, via Alain Poupart of SI.com. “His patience with things and what we’re going to be able to do is going to be really, really cool.

“I know just in the limited stuff from this week, just super excited the more tape we get to watch. With the hiring process, you get in here, and you’re trying to get a staff together, you’re trying to figure out, combine, all this. And now as we’re getting into it every week, more and more tape, we get more and more excited. … You’re going, ‘This is going to be really, really cool to have him at quarterback for us.'”

Tagovailoa has shown some flashes, but needs to develop more consistency. In 13 games last season, he completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

With McDaniel, Smith, and Bevell in tow, there’s reason for optimism about Tagovailoa’s future.