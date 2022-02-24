Packers hopeful about re-signing De’Vondre Campbell, Rasul Douglas

Getty Images

The Packers have restructured the contracts of Kenny Clark and Aaron Jones this week in order to free up cap space for the coming season and General Manager Brian Gutekunst said there will be more moves to come on that front as the team moves toward the 2022 season.

Keeping wide receiver Davante Adams is cited as a main reason for creating cap space, but he isn’t the only key player set for free agency if he doesn’t re-sign with the team ahead of the new league year. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas are also on that list after joining the Packers in 2021 and playing key parts in helping the team to a division title.

On Wednesday, Gutekunst said Campbell “made a world of difference” on defense and that he’d be lying if he said he knew Douglas would “impact our team the way he did” after being signed off of the Cardinals practice squad.

“Two great stories and hopefully we’ll have a chance to get those guys back,” Gutekunst said, via the team’s website.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ future was another big topic of conversation on Wednesday and Gutekunst said Rodgers’ decision about returning will have to be the first domino to fall in the team’s offseason moves.