Ravens re-sign Tony Jefferson

Getty Images

The Ravens have re-signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson, the team announced Thursday.

Jefferson, 30, signed with Baltimore’s practice squad Dec. 13, and the team quickly elevated him to the active roster because of injuries in its secondary. Jefferson led the team with 10 tackles in Week 16 against the Bengals and made 18 tackles in four games while also contributing on special teams.

Jefferson was a key part of the team’s defense from 2017-19 before tearing an ACL in Week 5 of the 2019 season. The Ravens released him that offseason, and he missed the entire 2020 season.

Jefferson returned to the NFL last year with the 49ers, but he appeared in only two games before his release.

In eight seasons, Jefferson has played 104 games with 66 starts. He has 469, tackles, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 23 pass breakups.