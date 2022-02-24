Report: Browns are expected to promote T.C. McCartney to TEs coach

Getty Images

The Browns are expected to promote offensive assistant T.C. McCartney to tight ends coach, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com.

McCartney, 32, joined the Browns’ staff in 2020.

He began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers in 2017 as an offensive assistant/quality control coach. He spent two seasons in San Francisco before joining the Broncos’ staff.

McCartney was the quarterbacks coach in Denver in 2019.

The grandson of former Colorado coach Bill McCartney, T.C. McCartney was a walk-on quarterback at LSU and won a national championship before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater before going to Colorado.