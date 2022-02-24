Report: Ken Norton Jr. returning to UCLA to become linebackers coach

Getty Images

Ken Norton Jr.’s football life has come full circle.

Norton arrived at UCLA as a running back, but in his four seasons with the Bruins, he became one of the best linebackers in school history. UCLA enshrined him in its Hall of Fame in 1998.

Now, Norton is returning to his alma mater as the linebackers coach, Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com reports. Norton replaces Don Pellum.

Norton spent the past four seasons as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator after previously holding the same title with the Raiders for three seasons. He also was on Pete Carroll’s staff as the Seahawks’ linebackers coach from 2010-14, helping with the development of players like Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright.

Norton began his coaching career working under Carroll at USC in 2004.