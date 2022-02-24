Report: Packers restructure Aaron Jones’ contract for cap space

Getty Images

The Packers are continuing to make moves to free up some salary-cap space with the new league year approaching in a few weeks.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Green Bay created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85 million of running back Aaron Jones’ compensation in 2022 into a signing bonus. The club also added two void years to his contract.

The club also restructured defensive lineman Kenny Clark’s deal on Wednesday, which gives Green Bay around $14 million in created cap space. The club is dealing with projected overages for the 2022 salary cap, which has not yet been finalized.

Jones signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers last March before hitting the open market in free agency.

Jones recorded 1,190 yards from scrimmage with 10 total touchdowns in 2021.