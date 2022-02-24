Sam Madison credits Andy Reid for letting him out of Chiefs contract to join Dolphins’ staff

Getty Images

By joining the Dolphins as their cornerbacks coach, Sam Madison is getting a homecoming in Miami: Madison played for the Dolphins for nine seasons, and his family has been in Miami ever since. But Madison, who spent the last three seasons on the Chiefs’ staff, was still under contract to the Chiefs when the Dolphins reached out.

Fortunately for Madison, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid allowed him to return home, and Madison credited Reid for that.

“Coach Reid is one of the best guys in the game,” Madison said, via SI.com. “And I had to ask him for his guidance. That’s why I took my hat off to him as one of the best. He was like, ‘Sam, listen, you’re under contract. Normally, I would deny this but because of your situation, the way that I’ve seen you around here with these players, I respect that.’ These are things that he said. ‘You played for this [Dolphins] organization for a long time at a high level. Your family is there, your house is there, your kids aren’t getting any younger. So I’m going to grant you this opportunity.’ So I just thank him and he wished me well. He did say he was going to miss me and I said, ‘Well, I’m going to miss you too, Big Red.’ He gave me an opportunity.”

Madison was a Dolphin from 1997 to 2005, playing in two Pro Bowls for Miami.