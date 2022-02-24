Wes Phillips “really excited” to work with Justin Jefferson

Getty Images

In just two seasons, Justin Jefferson has already emerged as one of the best receivers in the league.

After recording 88 catches for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns as a rookie, he had 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. His 14.3 yards per touch led the league.

So as new offensive coordinator Wes Phillips arrives in Minnesota after a three-year stint as the Rams’ tight ends coach, he said Thursday that he’s excited as can be to work with Jefferson.

“Certainly one of, if not the best receiver in the league,” Phillips said in his press conference. “I came from a place with a really good one. Extremely talented, extremely competitive, can win from aligned outside, aligned inside — really, anywhere on the field. Has speed, can transition. Just can’t say enough about him. Really excited to work with him.”

Phillips also mentioned that the “cupboard is not bare” when it comes to Minnesota’s offensive, given that the club has players like Jefferson, quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, and receiver Adam Thielen. But the Vikings will have to prove that the club can be more consistent on a weekly basis to become a true contender in the NFC North.