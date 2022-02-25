18 days to Playmakers

PublicAffairs

I used to encourage folks to pre-order my book, Playmakers. I’ve decided to stop doing that.

I’m stopping because, with the release of Playmakers only 18 days away, it’s not really a “pre-order” at this point. It’s just an order. You order it now, and you’ll have it in 18 days.

Ideally, that is. The publisher had to order more copies from the printer due to the pre-orders, which I am interpreting as an indication that more people than my wife and my dog (not a person, but she knows how to order stuff on a cell phone) will buy it. And there’s definitely some talk about whether there will be enough to fulfill the orders and pre-orders.

So if you haven’t pre-ordered, order.

As noted last week, the Playmakers podcast will continue until the week before the March 15 release date. We’ve got some other ideas that will be aimed at giving a little something more to folks who have pre-ordered the book, ordered the book, and/or buy it when it’s officially released. I want to be sure you get your money’s worth for the book, because I’m very confident that you’ve always gotten your money’s worth while visiting PFT.