Apple, Amazon are reportedly the front-runners for Sunday Ticket

As recently explained, Sunday Ticket is destined to become a streaming product in 2023. Two streaming companies currently are leading the way when it comes to winning the contract.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that Apple and Amazon are regarded are the frontrunners for the package. Disney remains in play, but the amount it will pay, per Ourand, “is said to be well below the amount Apple and Amazon have discussed.”

The range of the expected price isn’t known, other than that it will be more than $2 billion per year.

Although we’ve been told DirecTV likely will be frozen out of a post-satellite arrangement with the NFL, Ourand writes that DirecTV could secure a commercial license to sell Sunday Ticket to restaurants and bars that rely on satellite signals. We’ve heard that those rights would be sold by the company that acquires the streaming package, with (for example) Apple negotiating a separate deal satellite service.