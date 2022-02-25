Browns move Drew Petzing to quarterbacks coach, announce other coaching staff changes

Getty Images

Word on Thursday was that the Browns will be moving T.C. McCartney to tight ends coach and Friday brought an official announcement of that move along with news about where Drew Petzing will be next season.

Petzing had been the team’s tight ends coach, but he will be working with Baker Mayfield as the team’s quarterbacks coach this season. Petzing interviewed for the Raiders offensive coordinator opening before they hired Mick Lombardi for that role.

In addition to the McCartney and Petzing moves, the Browns also that former Bill Willis fellow Ashton Grant will be moved to offensive quality control coach and that Stephen Bravo-Brown is going from defensive quality control coach to assistant special teams coach. Callie Brownson will add assistant wide receivers coach to her chief of staff role.

The team has hired Jordan Thomas as their assistant defensive line coach and Jeff Anderson as a defensive quality control coach. Thomas had been at San Diego State and Anderson was the cornerbacks coach at Cal Poly. He also worked for the Browns as a Bill Walsh fellow last summer.