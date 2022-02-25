Cardinals want Chandler Jones back, but “devil’s in the details”

Getty Images

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell made a Friday appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 and said quarterback Kyler Murray is “certainly” part of the team’s long-term plans, but that any contract extension would come later in the offseason because the team has more immediate issues to sort out.

Among those issues is the impending free agency of edge rusher Chandler Jones. Jones will hit the open market if the team doesn’t re-sign him or use a franchise tag to ensure his return, so his status was also a topic of conversation for Bidwill.

Bidwill said that General Manager Steve Keim will be working with Jones’ agents in order to see if they can work things out.

“We love Chandler and would love to have him back,” Bidwill said. “The devil’s in the details. Leave that up to Steve and Chandler’s representatives to work on, but we love Chandler and what he’s done in the past and hopefully in the future as well.”

Jones had 10.5 sacks and six forced fumbles last season. He’s compiled 71.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries in six seasons in Arizona.