Chiefs hire Matt Nagy as senior assistant/quarterbacks coach

Matt Nagy was a Chiefs assistant under Andy Reid before he became the Bears head coach and he’s returning to Kansas City for his first job since being fired by the Bears at the end of the 2021 season.

The Chiefs announced on Friday that they have hired Nagy as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. Mike Kafka was their quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons, but he took the Giants offensive coordinator job earlier this year.

Nagy spent two seasons as the Chiefs offensive coordinator before being hired by the Bears in 2018. He was their quarterbacks coach for three seasons before being promoted and spent the previous five seasons on Reid’s staff with the Eagles.

Eric Bieniemy was the running backs coach during Nagy’s previous tenure with the Chiefs and he got bumped up to offensive coordinator after Nagy left and agreed to a new deal to remain in that role this week. Should he move on for a head coaching job or for other reasons after the 2022 season, Nagy could step back into his former role with the AFC West club.

Nagy went 34-31 in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs during his four seasons in Chicago.