Colts hiring Nate Ollie as defensive line coach

With Gus Bradley installed as the Colts’ new defensive coordinator, the rest of the club’s defensive staff is taking shape.

According to multiple reports, Indianapolis is hiring Nate Ollie to be the team’s defensive line coach.

Ollie, 30, spent the 2021 season as the Jets’ assistant defensive line coach. He previously worked for the Eagles as their assistant defensive line coach from 2019-2020.

Heading to Indianapolis represents a homecoming of sorts for Ollie, who played collegiately at Ball State.

Ollie is the Colts’ second reported defensive staffing hire in the last two days, as the team also added former NFL safety Mike Mitchell as assistant defensive backs coach.