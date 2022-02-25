Eagles sign Renell Wren

Getty Images

The Eagles are adding some depth for their defensive line.

According to agent Kenny Zuckerman, Philadelphia has signed Renell Wren to a deal.

The Bengals selected Wren in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He appeared in 11 games with a pair of starts as a rookie, recording eight total tackles. While Wren missed the entire 2020 season due to injury, he spent the 2021 season on the club’s practice squad.

Wren was elevated for the 2021 regular-season finale against Cleveland, playing 62 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.