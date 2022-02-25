Fox is reportedly talking to Sean Payton about a studio job

Getty Images

With Sean Payton choosing to move on from the Saints after 16 years, he’s eyeing a media job. Fox reportedly is hiring him.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post recently reported that Payton has spoken to Fox about a possible studio job.

Payton has said he’s got no preference between in the studio or in a booth at games. The prospect of making him the No. 1 analyst at Fox, given the possibility he’ll return to coaching as soon as 2023, could make the network leery about having to replace him after a short stint on the job.

It would be easier for Payton to enter the Fox studio, if he’s going to be coaching again as soon as next year. There has been some speculation that Payton could spend some Sundays in the studio and others in the booth.

Regardless, Fox is interested and is talking to Payton. He already has shown a willingness to say what needs to be said, even if he indeed intends to coach again in the future. That’s always the biggest challenge for a former coach who would like to be a future coach. With only so many teams, owners, players, and other coaches, something said on the air could make things awkward, to say the least. Payton seems to understand that tough, fair things can be said — and that any potential damage from such candor can be addressed separately.