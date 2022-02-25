Jaguars hire Ryan Paganetti as director of coaching analytics

Getty Images

A member of Doug Pederson‘s coaching staff with the Eagles will be joining him in Jacksonville.

Seth Walder of ESPN reports that Paganetti will be joining the Jaguars as their director of coaching analytics. He was most recently an assistant linebackers and game management coach under Pederson with the Eagles.

Paganetti joined the Eagles as an analyst in 2015 and worked with Pederson on making decisions about things like two-point conversions and going for it on fourth down in his game management role. Pederson’s success in those situations helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl title before he was dismissed at the end of the 2020 season.

Paganetti’s brother T.J. was also an Eagles assistant under Pederson and he remained on the team’s staff as an offensive quality control coach under Nick Sirianni.