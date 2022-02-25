Lane Johnson: If Carson Wentz doesn’t stay with Colts, he’ll land with a great team

Getty Images

With quarterback Carson Wentz looking like he’s on his way out of Indianapolis, one of his former teammates is coming to his defense.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said that another fresh start could be a positive for Wentz.

“I think he’s going to — if he doesn’t stay with the Colts — he’s going to land with a great team,” Johnson said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “I heard you talking about Pittsburgh. I think he’d be a good pickup for them, just having the defense they have.”

The Steelers, of course, are looking for a new quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. But there’s no guarantee that Wentz would be the best option for the club.

Wentz helped lead the Colts to nine wins in 2021. But he had a disastrous performance in Indianapolis’ season finale, with the club falling to the Jaguars 26-11 to miss the postseason. Wentz completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021.

Johnson noted that quarterback is the most scrutinized position, though he added that comes with the territory of being the face of a franchise. And criticism will come when a team misses the playoffs like the Colts did.

But Johnson seems to be looking forward to seeing his former teammate get another crack at being an effective quarterback.

“I think he’ll get a shot somewhere,” Johnson said. “I think this will be a point to where he can prove all the doubters wrong.”