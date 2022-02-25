Michael Bidwill: We’ve had good conversations nonstop with Kyler Murray

Getty Images

A report on Thursday night indicated that the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray were on good terms despite some signs that the relationship wasn’t in a great place earlier this month and that was the same message that team owner Michael Bidwill sent on Friday.

The chief reason why questions about the relationship cropped up was Murray’s decision to scrub his social media of mentions of the Cardinals. Bidwill was on Arizona Sports 98.7 and said that outside reaction to Murray’s move were very different from ones inside the organization because of the discussions they’ve had with the quarterback.

“I spoke to him last night,” Bidwill said. “We’ve had good conversations nonstop. … I think there was a lot of interpretation around [the social media scrubbing] that’s inconsistent with the conversations.”

Bidwill went on to say that he believes Murray is “going to get a lot better this year” and is “certainly” part of the team’s long-term plan while noting that any long-term deal is likelier later in the offseason because of the need to take care of other issues in free agency and the draft.