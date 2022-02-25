New Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum: Everything needs to get better

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ much-maligned offensive line has plenty of work to do.

That’s the word from the man brought in to rebuild it, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, who acknowledged that the task ahead of him is significant.

“A lot of things need to get better. I haven’t studied the guys where I can say ‘if he improves on this one thing, then . . .’ I’m not at that level right now with the guys,” Applebaum said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Everything needs to get better. We need to find a way to put the five best guys out there to execute our scheme and have success running the football, protecting the quarterback and winning football games.”

Applebaum spent the last two years as the offensive line coach at Boston College and has previous NFL experience in Jacksonville and Washington. Given the importance of protecting Tua Tagovailoa to the Dolphins’ long-term goals, Applebaum recognizes the gravity of the job he faces.